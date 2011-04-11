Marion Co. deputies arrest two after finding pipe bombs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion Co. deputies arrest two after finding pipe bombs

Joseph Kenneth Roberts (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Joseph Kenneth Roberts (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
David Franklin Stackhouse, Jr. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) David Franklin Stackhouse, Jr. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
Weapons seized from Stackhouse's home (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Weapons seized from Stackhouse's home (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested two Marion men after deputies discovered a pipe bomb in one of their trucks.

Sheriff Mark Richardson, spokesman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said deputies received a call around 5 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious person and vehicle along West Marion Road. Deputies made a traffic stop and discovered Joseph Kenneth Roberts, 42, trying to steal a Central Heat and Air Unit from the location.

According to Richardson, Roberts had the unit cut away from the building, but was unable to load it into his truck alone.

As deputies searched Roberts truck, they found tools used in the crime as well as prescription drugs and what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

At that time, deputies contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Roberts admitted to authorities a man named David Franklin Stackhouse, Jr., 24, gave him the pipe bomb. After investigators contacted Stackhouse, he admitted to authorities he'd made three pipe bombs, but detonated one.

When authorities searched his home and truck, they found an additional pipe bomb and an arsenal of weapons and ammunition.

Roberts was charged with malicious injury to property, possession of a destructive device or explosive and possession of a controlled substance. Stackhouse was also arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device or explosive.

According to Richardson, both have been released from jail on bond. Roberts received a $23,120 surety bond while Stackhouse received a $1,000 surety bond.

