Jury convicts suspect in man's beating death - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Jury convicts suspect in man's beating death

Christopher Leron Cooper (Source: HCPD) Christopher Leron Cooper (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man arrested and charged in connection to the death of another after a fight at a party in 2011 has been convicted of manslaughter.

According to the Horry County Court Public Index, 23-year-old Christopher Leron Cooper of Mullins was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by a jury. Cooper was sentenced to four years in prison and must pay court costs.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers responded to an address along Chanticleer Village Drive in the Conway section of Horry County in reference to an assault back in 2011.

Twenty-two-year-old Kendall Williams of Mullins was found unconscious and not breathing by officers. Units with Horry County Fire Rescue transported Williams to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned the victim was allegedly attacked by Christopher Leron Cooper. According to Kegler, when the victim fell during the fight, he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Cooper was still on scene and was taken into custody before being transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he was initially charged with murder.

Neighbors in the mostly-student apartment complex say news of this crime makes them feel a lot less safe.

"It's really scary. It's terrifying. It's like, what, 500 feet from my door? It could have happened to me. It could have happened to anybody," said Katie Weingarten.

Weingarten says this isn't the first crime she's heard about taking place in the community.

WMBF News spoke with Williams' father on the phone, and he said many people will miss his son Kendall.

"He's a very loving person. He was very humble, obedient, and he was an individual just trying to mind his own business," Williams said.

Kegler said neither Cooper nor Williams were students at Coastal Carolina University.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly