Six additional warrants served on former "missing" boater

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence man reported missing in Murrells Inlet in January and later arrested in FL on a charge of lewd act upon a child has been served with additional warrants Friday.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Harvey Legrand Cox, 58, currently charged with committing a lewd act upon a minor, has been served with six additional arrest warrants.

Those warrants are for the following:

Three warrants for committing a lewd act upon a minor

Two warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim aged 11 to 14 years of age

Sex/sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree.

Camp said the warrants allege Cox committed those crimes with three separate victims beginning in November of 1999 until January of 2011 at his home as well as his place of business.

"We have unraveled a lot of additional information throughout the course of this investigation. The investigators here at the Sheriff's office have put a lot of time into this case," Camp said.

Cox is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center, with his bond denied. During a bond hearing Friday, Cox's bond on the new charges was once again denied due to the fact he may be a flight risk.

"We feel very comfortable that he is out of harm's way for himself and anybody else. But at the same time while he is setting there we continue to work the case and we will continue to work it," Camp added.

In January of 2011, Cox was reported as a missing boater in Murrells Inlet after his boat and personal belongings were found. An extensive search involving the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office was conducted.

The search was later suspended when officials learned Cox had taken a taxi from Murrells Inlet to the Florence County area.

Cox was found in Silver Springs, FL in March and was arrested by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Camp said the FCSO is concerned Cox may have additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-655-2121.

