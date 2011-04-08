Former local SCDOT worker arrested on fraud charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Conway woman and former South Carolina Department of Transportation employee Wednesday.

Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for SLED, said Denise L. Johnson, 52, has been charged with breach of trust after being accused to making fraudulent purchases with a state issued credit card between July of 2009 and January of 2011.

Johnson allegedly used that credit card to make more than $53,000 worth of fraudulent purchases for her own personal use.

According to Timmons, Johnson also used the money to upgrade her home.

SLED is investigating the incident at the request of the Chief Internal Auditors Office for the SCDOT.

SCDOT's communication office told WMBF News Johnson was hired in August of 1982 and worked as an administrative assistant in the Horry County Maintenance Office of the DOT in Conway.

Neighbors and friends of Johnson say they're shocked to hear about her arrest.

"We hope for the best. We hope they found something wrong and you know you're not guilty until proven guilty and people need to look at it that way," said family friend Fonzie Lewis.

Lewis called Johnson a good person and customer.

According to online booking records with the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Johnson was booked Wednesday around 1 p.m. and was released Thursday around 7 a.m. on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.