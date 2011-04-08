Former local SCDOT worker arrested on fraud charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Former local SCDOT worker arrested on fraud charges

Denise L. Johnson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Denise L. Johnson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Conway woman and former South Carolina Department of Transportation employee Wednesday.

Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for SLED, said Denise L. Johnson, 52, has been charged with breach of trust after being accused to making fraudulent purchases with a state issued credit card between July of 2009 and January of 2011.

Johnson allegedly used that credit card to make more than $53,000 worth of fraudulent purchases for her own personal use.

According to Timmons, Johnson also used the money to upgrade her home.

SLED is investigating the incident at the request of the Chief Internal Auditors Office for the SCDOT.

SCDOT's communication office told WMBF News Johnson was hired in August of 1982 and worked as an administrative assistant in the Horry County Maintenance Office of the DOT in Conway.

Neighbors and friends of Johnson say they're shocked to hear about her arrest.

"We hope for the best. We hope they found something wrong and you know you're not guilty until proven guilty and people need to look at it that way," said family friend Fonzie Lewis.

Lewis called Johnson a good person and customer.

According to online booking records with the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Johnson was booked Wednesday around 1 p.m. and was released Thursday around 7 a.m. on a $10,000 bond.

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

