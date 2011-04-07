MOST WANTED: Dorothea Lynne Brisco

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 27-year-old Dorothea Lynne Brisco, who is wanted for bank fraud.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Brisco forged information onto two stolen checks belonging to a victim in May of 2009. These two forged checks were cashed by two identified co-defendants at a bank in MB.

One of the co-defendants admitted to police he knowingly cashed the stolen check given to him by Brisco in exchange for a portion of the money received for committing the crime.

Brisco is described as a white female standing 5'3 and weighing about 160 pounds. She is said to have ties to the Myrtle Beach area and the State of MD.

