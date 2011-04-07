Consider This: The Budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Congress is negotiating the details of a proposed budget in hopes of getting a plan approved before we experience a Government shutdown this weekend.

Consider This: Last fall Republican candidates, on the promise that they would do something about the enormous deficit, were swept into office in historic fashion. They are now living up to that promise by proposing to eliminate trillions of dollars in debt – yes, with a T.

Just like your personal budget where you can't have uncontrolled spending without consequences, the federal government needs to get out of the mess that has been created over the past several years.

It may be difficult, and most programs will see cuts and possible elimination, but it has to happen. It's nice to see the new elected officials actually sticking to what they said they would do when they were begging for our votes last fall.

