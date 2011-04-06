Officials prepare for predicted "active" hurricane season - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officials prepare for predicted "active" hurricane season

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With forecasters predicting an above average active hurricane season, preparations are already underway across the Grand Strand for any potential natural disasters.

"Now is the time where we are going through all our plans and procedures and were making updates, in fact were exercising them next week," said Carissa Medeiros, deputy director for Horry County's Emergency Management division.

The department will host a two-day mock hurricane drill next week in which several government agencies will act as if a category four storm was hitting the Grand Strand.

"We prepare for the worst, we know the forecast comes out every year, and to be quite honest it doesn't matter if its 1 or 100, we are still preparing for the worst." Medeiros added.

Residents can expect to see helicopters from the South Carolina National Guard as well as other agencies simulating the disaster.

Hurricane season officially gets underway on June 1st.

