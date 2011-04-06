MBPD captures two attempted murder suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested both men wanted in connection to a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home along Canal Street in reference to a report of gun shots striking the home just before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who said she heard four loud "pops." At that point, she said she saw her brother entering the house.

The brother told police he was outside with another victim when he heard about three loud "pops", causing him to run inside the home. According to the victim, he did not see anyone.

The second victim said he was outside the home when he saw two suspects on bicycles heading in their direction from Watts Avenue wearing all dark clothing and masks.

According to the victim, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Five brass shell casings were found in the roadway directly in front of the house, and an officer was able to find two bullet holes in the home.

Upon further investigation, officers identified Michael Quantrell Barr and Santana Glover as the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Glover was arrested Thursday, according to MBPD's P2C website. According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center's online records, Glover was booked around 9 p.m. and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Glover was described as a black male standing 5'4" and weighing 130 pounds.

According to MBPD's P2C website, Barr was arrested Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Barr was described as a black male standing 5'9" and weighing 160 pounds. He was wanted for attempted murder and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

