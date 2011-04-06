Socastee SRO nominated for America's Most Wanted award - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Socastee SRO nominated for America's Most Wanted award

Office Erik Karney

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – Socastee High School Resource Officer Erik Karney has been nominated for America's Most Wanted's All Star Award, and the public is invited to place their votes.

According to America's Most Wanted's website, Officer Karney began his life in law enforcement in 2003 with the Conway Police Department before moving on to Horry County's Department.

The website also goes on to mention Officer Karney's confrontation with Christian Helms, the teen accused of opening fire on Officer Karney inside his office at Socastee High School in September of 2010.

In March, a judge determined Helms would be tried as an adult in connection to the shooting as well as the two pipe bombs found in his backpack following the shooting.

To vote for Officer Karney, click here. Voters are allowed to place one vote each day.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

