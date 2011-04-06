FSCO investigates shooting at mobile home park

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three men are in custody following a shooting and armed robbery at Smith and Smith Mobile Home Park Wednesday.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said officers responded to the park, located on Gilbert Drive in Florence, in reference to a shooting.

The manager of the park located said he saw three people in a white car drive up to a home and shoot at the victim standing outside.

Upon arrival, Camp said deputies learned a male victim had been shot once in the leg. Deputies then searched for and stopped a white car occupied by three males.

Further investigation found the victim's wallet, a necklace and a handgun in the vehicle with the three suspects.

Thomas Edward Davis, Tyrone Evans and Rasheem Thomas were then arrested and charged with attempted murder as well as armed robbery.

The victim's medical status is unknown at this time, however, Camp said he was being treated in the hospital for his injuries.

