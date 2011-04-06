NHC releases list of storm names for Hurricane Season

FLORIDA (WMBF) – The National Hurricane Center has released a list of names to be used during the 2011 Hurricane Season.

Those names will be as follows:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irene

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

The National Hurricane Center is also predicting 16 named storms, with nine of those strengthening to hurricane status and five becoming major hurricanes.

