MB Police: Attempted murder suspect under arrest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MB Police: Attempted murder suspect under arrest

Grover Douglas Haney (Source: MBPD) Grover Douglas Haney (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left three people injured early Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, Myrtle Beach officers were dispatched to 301 12th Ave. N. just after 1 a.m. following reports of an assault. Upon arrival, officers say they found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Capt. David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said one of the victims required immediate transportation to Grand Strand Regional Hospital for treatment.

Upon further investigation, Knipes said one of the victims positively identified his roommate as the suspect in the stabbings. According to Knipes, the victim had known the suspect for at least a year.

A warrant for attempted murder and two counts of assault in the first degree have been signed for Grover Douglas Haney, 46.

According to officers at the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Haney was arrested in Florence County. The details surrounding the man's arrest have not been made immediately available.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

