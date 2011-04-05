Consider This: Legislative Redistricting

Now that the Census numbers are in and the legislative redistricting process is underway it is important that you share your feedback with the redistricting committee.

Consider This: Although Northeast South Carolina had explosive growth, other areas of the state also saw population booms so a new Congressional district in this region is not a guarantee. The courts will ultimately review public comments and that feedback will play a big role in determining if the proposed districts are approved.

Additional representation for our region of the state is vitally important. To ensure we receive the representation we deserve it is extremely important that we have a big turnout for these public forums. You have several chances to share your feedback over the next two weeks so get out and let your voice be heard.

