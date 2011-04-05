HCPD: Armed robbers forced victim to give them his fingerprints

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In a report from the Horry County Police Department, three unknown men took pictures of a victim's driver's license and made him give them his fingerprints and signature during a robbery on Monday

According to a police report, officers responded to an area along Highway 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who informed them he responded to an advertisement on Craigslist for a "male on male sexual encounter."

He said while he and the other person spoke through text messages, he was unsure of a specific location of where to meet along Drywall Drive.

According to the victim, he was flagged down by a male suspect described as a white male standing 5'8" and weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair. The victim said he told the suspect he was supposed to meet anyone, but the suspect stated "the victim was not going to make that meeting."

Two other white males wearing all black and black ski masks, one described as standing 5'7" and weighing 130 pounds, the other standing 5'8" and weighing 200 pounds, approached the victim and allegedly pushed him onto the hood of his car.

The victim told police he felt what he believed to be a gun against the back of his head as the suspects stole $28 from his pockets and removed his cell phone, driver's license and vehicle license.

The suspects proceeded to remove phone numbers from the victim and took pictures of his driver's and vehicle licenses with a digital camera.

According to the report, the suspects then pulled out a fingerprint kit and forced the victim to "submit to giving his fingerprints on a piece of paper." The victim told police he then was forced to write out his name and provide his signature as well.

One of the suspects was called "Casper" by the other suspects involved in the incident, and this man was missing a front tooth. While the victim was unable to positively identify the suspect, he did state he knew someone who also went by the name "Casper" and was missing a front tooth.

The first suspect told the victim he had two hours to produce $500 or they would show up at his home to "take care of business."

