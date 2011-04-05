Conway PD arrests alleged assault suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault March 29 along the Riverwalk.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said the victim was introduced to Billy Leon Alford, 40, of Myrtle Beach by a mutual friend. According to the victim, she agreed to go out with Alford after looking at his profile on a dating website.

Alford and the victim went out a few times before the victim became uncomfortable and decided to end the relationship. The victim told police Alford contacted her on March 29 and asked to meet her at the Riverwalk around 9 p.m. to discuss their relationship.

The victim said she reluctantly agreed.

According to the victim, Alford became angry upon learning the relationship was ending and allegedly struck her multiple times in the face.

Hipp said the victim received treatment for minor injuries.

Alford was arrested at a residence on Forestbrook Road by the Conway Police Department with help from the U.S. Marshal service. He has been charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

Alford was described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

