Mixology competition to discover the official cocktail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Representatives for Coastal Uncorked Food Wine & Spirits Festival, in partnership with the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association and Ben Arnold Distributing, today announced plans to host a mixology competition centered on creating the "Official Cocktail" of Coastal Uncorked.



The Ketel One Martini Challenge will take place Tuesday, April 19, at Mykonos Restaurant from 6-8 p.m., and will challenge mixologists and bartenders from along the Grand Strand to share their original cocktail recipes for a chance to be named the official cocktail of Coastal Uncorked. The winner will have their drink highlighted throughout the extent of the festival including restaurant week, the golf tournament and the food challenge & tasting finale.



The event is free and open to the public, but a donation of $10 is requested to sample and vote on cocktail submissions. All donations will go to the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association Scholarship funds, directed at Culinary Arts and Hospitality Association Educational Programming.



For the competition, participants are required to use Ketel One Vodka, the official liquor of the event, and drinks must be in the form of a martini. All drink submissions will be judged in two categories: "Official Cocktail" and "People's Choice." The cocktails will be evaluated based on their flavor, use of product, originality and presentation. All Ketel One Vodka will be provided by Ben Arnold Distributing.



"We're very excited to be partnering with The Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association and Ben Arnold Distributing to find the 2011 Coastal Uncorked official cocktail," said Candace Howell, executive director of Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine & Spirits Festival. "We ask all mixologists and bartenders in the area to come out and mix up their favorite Ketel One martini in the hopes that their cocktail could be the winning one."



For more information about the event, contact Stephen Greene or Madeleine Winstead, MBAHA at (843) 626-9668 or visit www.mbhospitality.org <http://www.mbhospitality.org> . Interested participants will need to fill out a registration form and submit a $25.00 entry fee.



About Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival Featuring Paula Deen

Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival Featuring Paula Deen is the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area's premier food and wine festival. The second annual festival, which is scheduled for May 8-15, will be highlighted by a cooking demonstration featuring Paula Deen on Saturday, May 14. The festival will also feature a restaurant week; a wine tasting trolley tour of Myrtle Beach; outdoor entertainment at Market Common and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade; the Coastal Uncorked Golf Tournament; and the Coastal Uncorked Food Challenge & Tasting Finale. All funds raised during the festival will be used for future events and a portion will be donated to the Horry Georgetown Technical College Culinary School and the Clay Brittain Hospitality Program at Coastal Carolina University.