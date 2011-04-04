Conway PD: bank robber said he "had nothing to live for" - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway PD: bank robber said he "had nothing to live for"

Surveillance video (Source: Conway PD)
Surveillance video (Source: Conway PD)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Investigators believe the man responsible for robbing a BB&T in Conway is the same man responsible for robberies across the Grand Strand.

Conway Police and the FBI spent hours at the BB&T off of Highway 501, near Conway Medical Center.

According to Hipp, the robbery occurred around 4 p.m when a man entered the bank with a note and a gun. He told bank employees he "had nothing to live for."

Hipp said after reviewing surveillance footage, the suspect appears to be the same man authorities believe robbed the Carolina First Banks in both Carolina Forest and North Myrtle Beach as well as the First Citizen's Bank in Carolina Forest.

The suspect is described as a white male about 30-years-old standing 5'6" and weighing 120 pounds. He was wearing an off-white shirt, blue hat with a white emblem that is believed to be a UCONN emblem, dark pants and white sneakers at the time of the robbery.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hipp added the suspect is believed to be driving a light in color silver Toyota Camry with a gold and black "license" plate on the front that either says "Barefoot Landing" or "Barefoot Resort."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department immediately.

