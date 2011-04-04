Two suspects in 2008 murder extradited, 2 others still waiting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suspects in 2008 murder extradited, 2 others still waiting

Charles Henderson Mullins was booked early Friday morning (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Charles Henderson Mullins was booked early Friday morning (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Bradley G. Mullins (Source: HCPD) Bradley G. Mullins (Source: HCPD)
Anthony Earl Ray (Source: HCPD) Anthony Earl Ray (Source: HCPD)
Arlie Eugene Mullins (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Arlie Eugene Mullins (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Victim, Kelly Joe Elliott (Source: HCPD) Victim, Kelly Joe Elliott (Source: HCPD)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has announced the arrests of four men in connection to the 2008 murder of a Loris man dubbed a cold case until a tip came in.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said Kelly Joe Elliott was found dead in his Dew Lane home on Sept. 15, 2008 of an apparently gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, no substantial leads were formed and the case eventually went cold.

Elliott's family also offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

In March of 2011, detectives received a tip in the case, which then lead them to the possible identities of several suspects. The investigation led those detectives through North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The following men have been arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and burglary in the first degree:

Charles Henderson Mullins, 26, arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in TN. According to online records with J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Charles Mullins has been extradited back to Horry Co., where he is charged with murder, burglary and armed robbery. Bond for burglary has been set at $500,000 while bond for the other charges has not yet been set.

Bradley G. Mullins, 32, incarcerated at the Red Onion State Prison in VA on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Horry Co. upon completion of his sentence.

Anthony Earl Ray, 33, arrested by Johnston County Sheriff's Office in NC.

Arlie Eugene Mullins, 34, Monongalia County Sheriff's Office in WV. According to online records with J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Arlie Mullins has been extradited back to Horry Co. and booked April 22, where he is charged with murder, burglary and armed robbery. Bail has not yet been set.

Kegler said each man would be formally charged upon their extradition to Horry Co.

