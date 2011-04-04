Driggers to lead Carolina Forest High School

From Horry County Schools

CAROLINA FOREST, SC - Gaye Driggers has been appointed to be the principal of Carolina Forest High School beginning July 1. She will fill the position held by Velna Allen who will become the Executive Director of Secondary Education at the close of this academic year.

Driggers has been an assistant principal at Carolina Forest High School for the past four years. Before entering administration, she taught physical education at Carolina Forest High School for 10 years and at Conway High School for seven.

Driggers earned her bachelor's degree from Lander College and holds graduate degrees from East Tennessee State University and the University of South Carolina. She is a National Board Certified teacher.