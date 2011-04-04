David Archuleta to Headline Myrtle Beach MayFest

From the MB Chamber of Commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that American Idol Season 7 Runner-up David Archuleta will headline the Myrtle Beach MayFest Memorial Day Weekend Festivities in a free, oceanfront concert May 28.

At sixteen years old, Archuleta became one of the youngest contestants on the seventh season of American Idol. In May 2008, he finished runner-up, receiving 44 percent of over 97 million votes. Following his tenure on American Idol, Archuleta signed with Jive Records and released his first self-titled album in November 2008. His first single Crush was released in August 2008 and debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

"We are thrilled to have David Archuleta coming to perform in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a free concert this May. His talent and personality will certainly add to our lineup of Memorial Day Festivities and be a huge draw as we gather to celebrate the start of summer. He's an amazing artist that will help to make this year's MayFest one to remember," said Amie Lee, Director of Festivals and Special Events.

The free concert by Archuleta will be followed by a firework grand finale and will mark the end of the Memorial Day Weekend Parade and Festivities.

The parade will take place on Saturday, May 28, and will begin at 27th Avenue North at 9:30 a.m. and end at 9th Avenue North around 12:30 p.m. The parade will feature U.S. Senator John McCain as grand marshal along with decorated floats, giant helium-filled balloon characters, marching, military and high school bands, nonprofit and veteran walking groups, and cars with celebrities, beauty queens, and dignitaries, as well as military and static displays.

Memorial Day festivities begin after the parade ends and continue until 9:30 p.m. with entertainment, food, and arts and crafts vendors. Other celebrities that will be attending the Memorial Day Weekend Festivities include Jennette McCurdy, best known for her current role as Sam Puckett on "iCarly," Noah and Ethan Munck, who play Gibby and Guppy Gibson on Nickelodeon's "iCarly"; Ariana Grande, best known for her role as Caterina ‘Cat' Valentine on Nickelodeon's "Victorious"; Jake T. Austin, who plays Max on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place"; Doug Brochu, who stars as Grady Mitchell on Disney Channel's "Sonny with a Chance"; and Zendaya Coleman, best known for her role as Rocky Blue on Disney Channel's "Shake It Up!".

Event organizer, Bravo! Event and Party Rental is currently seeking businesses wanting to sponsor a float or helium balloon in the Memorial Day Weekend Parade. All parade inquiries should be directed to BRAVO! at parade@visitmyrtlebeach.com or (843)558-8015.