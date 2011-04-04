Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour coming to Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour coming to Myrtle Beach

From Horry County Airports

Miramar, Florida – Spirit Airlines is hitting the road this spring to host its first-ever Mega Miles Giveaway Tour as it visits more than 20 cities across the United States, including Myrtle Beach, giving away millions of miles along the way.

Everyone who signs up at www.getfreemiles.com receives 5,000 FREE SPIRIT™ frequent flyer bonus miles*, as well as a chance to win one million miles during Spirit's visit to Myrtle Beach. Yes, one lucky winner will receive one million miles in Myrtle Beach! That's enough for up to 200 round-trip tickets.

"We're looking forward to saying hello and thanking our loyal customers, as well as reaching out to potential new customers in the cities we serve across the United States," says Michael Pewther, Spirit's Senior Director of Sales.

A few days before Spirit's arrival, several hundred of those who have registered will be randomly selected and notified via email to participate in Spirit's wacky Luggage Chuck contest for the chance to win a million miles.

The Spirit Airlines Luggage Chuck is taking place at The Market Common at 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (GPS address: 1120 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577) on Tuesday, April 26, 2011, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with finals at 8:00 pm.

Participants will have the opportunity to throw a piece of luggage into a designated target. Those who are successful will go on to compete in the finals at 8:00 pm where one person will win a million miles.

Registration for participation in Spirit's Mega Miles Giveaway Myrtle Beach closes on April 21, 2011. Sign-up to receive 5,000 free miles* and a chance to win one million miles at www.getfreemiles.com.

Complete Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway rules are available at www.getfreemiles.com.

Follow the Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour on twitter at http://twitter.com/SpiritAirlines.

 

Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour Schedule:

Date

City

Venue

Wednesday, April 13, 2011

Pembroke Pines, FL

The Shops at Pembroke Gardens

Thursday, April 14, 2011

Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach Tennis Center

Friday, April 15, 2011

Fort Myers, FL

Gulf Coast Town Center

Saturday, April 16, 2011

Miami, FL

The Falls

Sunday, April 17, 2011

Sunrise, FL

Sawgrass Mills

Wednesday, April 20, 2011

Orlando, FL

Orlando Premium Outlets-Vineland

Thursday, April 21, 2011

Tampa, FL

The Round Up

Tuesday, April 26, 2011

Myrtle Beach, SC

The Market Common

Wednesday, April 27, 2011

Atlanta, GA

Atlantic Station

Saturday, April 30, 2011

Allen, TX

Allen Premium Outlets

Sunday, May 01, 2011

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, May 03, 2011

Irving, TX

Irving Convention Center

Wednesday, May 04, 2011

Fort Worth, TX

Billy Bob's Texas

Thursday, May 05, 2011

Dallas, TX

El Fenix

Thursday, May 05, 2011

Dallas, TX

Pappasito's

Saturday, May 07, 2011

Chicago, IL

Lincolnwood Town Center

Sunday, May 08, 2011

Chicago, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Monday, May 09, 2011

Detroit, MI

Detroit Metro Airport

Tuesday, May 10, 2011

Pittsburgh, PA

Station Square

Wednesday, May 11, 2011

Niagara Falls, NY

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA

Thursday, May 12, 2011

Plattsburgh, NY

Champlain Centre

Friday, May 13, 2011

Boston, MA

Copley Place

Saturday, May 14, 2011

New York, NY

DoubleTree Metropolitan New York

Sunday, May 15, 2011

Atlantic City, NJ

The Chelsea

Monday, May 16, 2011

Charleston, WV

West Virginia State Capitol

