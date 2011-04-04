Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour coming to Myrtle Beach

From Horry County Airports

Miramar, Florida – Spirit Airlines is hitting the road this spring to host its first-ever Mega Miles Giveaway Tour as it visits more than 20 cities across the United States, including Myrtle Beach, giving away millions of miles along the way.

Everyone who signs up at www.getfreemiles.com receives 5,000 FREE SPIRIT™ frequent flyer bonus miles*, as well as a chance to win one million miles during Spirit's visit to Myrtle Beach. Yes, one lucky winner will receive one million miles in Myrtle Beach! That's enough for up to 200 round-trip tickets.

"We're looking forward to saying hello and thanking our loyal customers, as well as reaching out to potential new customers in the cities we serve across the United States," says Michael Pewther, Spirit's Senior Director of Sales.

A few days before Spirit's arrival, several hundred of those who have registered will be randomly selected and notified via email to participate in Spirit's wacky Luggage Chuck contest for the chance to win a million miles.

The Spirit Airlines Luggage Chuck is taking place at The Market Common at 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (GPS address: 1120 Farrow Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577) on Tuesday, April 26, 2011, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with finals at 8:00 pm.

Participants will have the opportunity to throw a piece of luggage into a designated target. Those who are successful will go on to compete in the finals at 8:00 pm where one person will win a million miles.

Registration for participation in Spirit's Mega Miles Giveaway Myrtle Beach closes on April 21, 2011. Sign-up to receive 5,000 free miles* and a chance to win one million miles at www.getfreemiles.com.

Complete Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway rules are available at www.getfreemiles.com.

Follow the Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour on twitter at http://twitter.com/SpiritAirlines.

Spirit Airlines Mega Miles Giveaway Tour Schedule: