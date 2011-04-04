Conway PD arrests mom for leaving kids home while she drank

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has arrested another Conway woman on charges of cruelty to children, this time for allegedly leaving her children at home while she drove drunk Saturday night.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said Shannon Leah Hawley, 29, has been charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count of driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration.

According to Hipp, officers were dispatched to a home along Burroughs Street just after 11 p.m. the father of an 11-year-old, called police to complain about his daughter and a seven-year-old left home alone.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate both children in the home and learned they had been left alone by Hawley, their mother. While on scene, Hawley returned home.

According to officers, a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Hawley's breath, prompting officers to perform several field sobriety tests. Hipp said Hawley failed the tests.

When asked why she left the children alone, Hawley said her 11-year-old was babysitting and could be left home alone.

Hipp said the 11-year-old was released into the custody of her father, while the seven-year-old was released to Hawley's grandmother. Neither child was injured.

Hawley received a $425 personal recognizance bond on each cruelty to children charge as well as a $1,027 personal recognizance bond on the driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration charge.

According to Hipp, there is no age specified by law for children to stay home by themselves. An arrest or citation is at the officer's discretion.

