Conway PD arrests mom for leaving kids home while she drank - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway PD arrests mom for leaving kids home while she drank

Shannon Leah Hawley (Source: Conway PD) Shannon Leah Hawley (Source: Conway PD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has arrested another Conway woman on charges of cruelty to children, this time for allegedly leaving her children at home while she drove drunk Saturday night.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said Shannon Leah Hawley, 29, has been charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count of driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration.

According to Hipp, officers were dispatched to a home along Burroughs Street just after 11 p.m. the father of an 11-year-old, called police to complain about his daughter and a seven-year-old left home alone.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate both children in the home and learned they had been left alone by Hawley, their mother. While on scene, Hawley returned home.

According to officers, a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Hawley's breath, prompting officers to perform several field sobriety tests. Hipp said Hawley failed the tests.

When asked why she left the children alone, Hawley said her 11-year-old was babysitting and could be left home alone.

Hipp said the 11-year-old was released into the custody of her father, while the seven-year-old was released to Hawley's grandmother. Neither child was injured.

Hawley received a $425 personal recognizance bond on each cruelty to children charge as well as a $1,027 personal recognizance bond on the driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration charge.

According to Hipp, there is no age specified by law for children to stay home by themselves. An arrest or citation is at the officer's discretion.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly