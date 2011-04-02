Autopsy: man found in Hemingway house fire was fatally shot

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters have found the body of a Hemingway man in the charred remains of his home and authorities are calling it a homicide.

Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight said 63-year-old Roy Edward Poston was found dead near the kitchen door of his house after firefighters put out a blaze at his home Saturday morning. Investigations produced evidence of gunshot wounds, which has moved this case to a homicide investigation.

Someone passing by the home called 911 to report the fire. Authorities say Poston lived alone at 468 Hemingway Highway in Hemingway.

This case is still under investigation by the Williamsburg Sheriff's Office and SLED.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.