DUI related car crash kills two

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Early this morning a single vehicle crash caused two deaths in what South Carolina Highway Patrol believe to be a DUI related accident.

At approximately 5:05AM this morning, driver Anthony Richardson was traveling East on Old Highway Number 6. According to SCHP, Richardson was under the influence and crashed into a tree off the side of the road near Roscoe Court. The two passengers who were wearing seatbelts died in the crash.

Richardson, 24 years old, is being charged with a felony DUI. Highway Patrol is still investigating this accident.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.