Latta HS Band Director accused of criminal sexual conduct - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Latta HS Band Director accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Matthew Tyler Hutto (Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office) Matthew Tyler Hutto (Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – The former band director at Latta High School is out on bond after being arrested on Friday for suspected criminal sexual conduct with a minor as well as pornography charges.

Investigators report Matthew Tyler Hutto will face several charges for the alleged incidents that occurred while he served as band director for Latta High School.

According to Latta School District Superintendent John Kirby, Hutto is no longer an employee of the school district and is "currently following state law and School Board policy of reporting requirements to the South Carolina State Department of Education Teacher Certification section."

Kirby also said the district is also cooperating fully with families involved as well as the investigation by all law enforcement agencies.

Those agencies include:

  • South Carolina Law Enforcement Division
  • Dillon County Sheriff's Office
  • Latta Police Department
  • Dillon Police Department

