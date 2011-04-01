Why the delay in demolishing the Surfside Beach eyesore?

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) WMBF News first brought you the story of the Surfside Beach eyesore, as residents called it, in November of last year. Horry County Fire Rescue recently received permission to burn down the building.

What was once used for firefighter training was causing grief to the residents of South Bay Lakes community who felt the charred house was bringing down the beauty of their own homes.

Join WMBF News Anchor Matthew Nordin Thursday at 6 p.m. as he takes a look at why it took so long for the public eyesore to be demolished. See what DHEC and Horry County Fire Rescue have to say about the timeline, and hear reaction from area residents.

