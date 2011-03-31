Police searching for suspect in alleged security officer assault

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating claims made by a 34-year-old woman that a man dressed in a security uniform made advances towards her at a Myrtle Beach church.

The woman told police the incident occurred at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday night, located at 1300 North Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach.

According to a police report, the woman had stopped at the church looking for assistance with gas around 9 p.m. When the woman knocked on a door of the church, she claims a man dressed as a security guard had answered and let her inside of the building.

"[The] victim stated she asked him if he knew of anyone at the church that would help her with gas," the report stated. "First the security officer said that everyone was gone. Then he stated, 'It's cold out here. Let's go in and see if there is anyone left still.'"

The woman stated to police that after she used a bathroom inside of the church, the unidentified man began to "mess with her clothes." After telling the man to stop, the woman told police she began walking to her car when the man proceeded to start touching her on the back.

"The victim said while she was in her car, the security officer started touching her hair and arm," the report further stated. "The security officer then leaned in the window of her car and asked for a kiss. Victim stated she told the security officer 'No' and she felt uncomfortable."

When WMBF News contacted the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, officials declined to comment on the matter but said they are aware of the police investigation. An administrator confirmed the church does have a security guard, but did not say if that person was working at the time of the incident.

The woman described the suspect as a white male in his late 50s or early 60s, standing 5'5" with gray hair. She said he was wearing a white shirt with red and gold trim, dark pants, and a hat. A police report claims he was last seen leaving the area in a dark blue sedan.

Responding officers also stated in the incident report that an e-mail was sent to all Myrtle Beach officers regarding an auto break-in where two security officer uniforms were stolen. A spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Thursday it is not known whether or not the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

