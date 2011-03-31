MOST WANTED: Timothy Ray Benfield

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 49-year-old Timothy Ray Benfield, who is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle.

On December 13, 2008, officers responded to a report of a break-in of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee and found the driver rear vent window smashed out.

Upon further investigation, blood was found on the window, which was then collected by a crime scene specialist and sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

After analysis, the blood was determined to be a match for Benfield.

Benfield is described as a white male standing 6'01" and weighing 162 pounds. He is believed to have ties to the Myrtle Beach and Andrews areas.

Anyone with information on Benfield's whereabouts is asked to contact MB Police.

