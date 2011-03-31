Jury determines true owner of Cherry Grove channels

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The legal battle over who owns the Cherry Grove channels in North Myrtle Beach is over, according to City officials.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said a jury found Thursday the State of South Carolina owns the Cherry Grove channels, not East Cherry Grove Realty, LLC.

East Cherry Grove Realty contended it owned the rights to some of the channels since the 1960s, however, both the City of North Myrtle Beach and the State claimed the channels were public property and should be maintained through City and State efforts.

NMB submitted a request to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in 2004 in order to get a permit to allow widening and deepening of canals running along North Ocean Boulevard.

The dredging project was estimated to cost anywhere from $4 million to $10 million, and funding has been provided into the City's 2012 fiscal year budget to support the planning stages.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.