NMB Medicine Drop-Off event yields 45,147 doses

From NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC - During the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department's March 26 community medicine drop-off day, 45,147 dosage units of medicine were collected. Of that amount, 10,394 dosage units were controlled drugs, including 947 units of Oxycodone and 694 units of Hydrocodone, and 34,753 dosage units were non-controlled drugs, including prescription medications and over-the counter medications.

The department also collected syringes and diabetic test strips, which were destroyed. Several non-controlled, unopened, and unexpired items were also collected, including blood sugar monitors, boxes of Tamiflu, over the counter medications, and lancets. These items will be donated to Friendship House, a free medical clinic.

The public safety department held its first community medicine drop-off day December 4, 2010. 11,085 doses of controlled prescription drugs, non-controlled substances and over the counter medications were collected.

According to North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Rick Buddelmeyer, the overwhelming success of these events has led to the planning of another collection event in April.

"We are rotating our medicine collection days through different parts of the city," he said. "This makes it more convenient for the different neighborhoods within the city to participate."

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez was impressed with the event.

"Our public safety personnel really did a great job, and we thank our residents for taking advantage of this service," Fernandez said. "This was exceptional work on everyone's part."

The majority of the medicines collected during the drop-offs are burned. Proper disposal of medicines prevents them from entering the earth's environment where they can harm aquatic life and people. When medicines are placed in the trash, flushed down a toilet, or poured down a sink, strong traces of their ingredients can survive and enter the water supply. Unused or old medicines are also a danger to young children and teens, who can accidentally or purposefully ingest them.