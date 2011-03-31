HCFR responds to early morning fire, one displaced

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home along Blue Sky Road in Loris Thursday morning.

Leslie Yancey, spokeswoman for Horry County Fire Rescue, said units responded to a fire at mobile home around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the fire to be fully involved.

One resident was displaced and the American Red Cross was contacted. Yancey said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

For more information, call 843-915-5190 or visit www.horrycountyfirerescue.com.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.