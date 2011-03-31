SC bill would expand safe haven law

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A bill expanding South Carolina's safe haven law to older children is set for discussion by a House panel.

The measure would allow parents to safely abandon children up to 3 years old without punishment. The state's so-called Daniel's Law currently limits the no-penalty age to infants up to a month old.

The main sponsor is Republican Rep. Chip Limehouse of Charleston. The father of 2 vowed to introduce the measure last August after an Orangeburg mother confessed to suffocating her 2-year-old and 18-month-old sons, strapping them into their car seats and letting the car roll into a river.

The current law dates to 2000. Places where infants can be left anonymously include a hospital, police station, and fire station. The baby must be left in an employee's hands.

