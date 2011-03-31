Politics and education should fall into two separate categories, but recently Governor Haley decided to commingle the two by removing Darla Moore from the USC Board of Trustees and appointed a political supporter in her place.

Consider This: Darla Moore has her priorities right. Even though Governor Haley had an error in judgment by using the educational system for political favor, Darla Moore snubbed The Gov by putting her money where her heart is and donated five million dollars to the University of South Carolina to help launch an aerospace program.

Fortunately Ms. Moore didn't let politics impact her desire to achieve education excellence in South Carolina and has pledged $75 million to USC. That's the epitome of class and the type of leadership that this state really needs.

