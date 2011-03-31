Marion celebrates new Boys & Girls Club despite tough economic t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion celebrates new Boys & Girls Club despite tough economic times

Marion County, SC -

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – After nearly a decade of failed attempts to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Marion, the club doors are finally open.

More than 100 parents, children and Marion community leaders celebrated the advent of their new Boys & Girls Club Wednesday afternoon. They are relieved to see the 10-year effort finally come to fruition.

"I was hoping we would get one for a long time," Curtisteen Williams said. Her daughter works at the club, and her two grandsons attend after school.

"It's good for our kids to help get them off the street and have a safe time," Williams added.

The economy posed the biggest challenge to launching the club, as said by Neal Zimmerman, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area. He attributes a large part of the project's success to the contributions made by the Rural Area Leadership Institute.  

"Without RALI, I'm not sure if there would've been the ground swell again to start a Boys & Girls Club," Zimmerman said. The club is one of two projects adopted by the Francis Marion University branch of RALI. They joined the effort to bring the club to Marion two years ago, and Zimmerman said it brought about a resurgence of excitement.

"It is a tough economy," Zimmerman admits. "It's going to be tough for us to maintain programs and grow it, but my gut tells me that the Marion community really will step up to the plate."

Dozens of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country are closing their doors due to lack of funds. Zimmerman said Boys & Girls Clubs in the Pee Dee have been raising and increased amount money each despite the weakened economy.

The club in Marion has an annual budget of $100,000. City leaders are hoping to reach $250,000 through various fundraising efforts.

"We want kids of high character. And that goes from ethics and morals to volunteering in your community," Zimmerman said. "Education is number one. We want our kids to achieve in school, but also become tech savvy."

The club offers a homework assistance program and triple play program that promotes fitness and healthy eating habits. They have a Nintendo Wii console, and will soon feature a technology center with 10 computer stations.

"My children participate in it, and their children will participate in it," Francis Marion President Luther Carter said during the formal ceremony. He pledged to donate $3000 to the club and to purchase two additional Wii consoles.

"It's fun because you meet new friends almost every day," James Washington said. Fifty children currently attend the club. Program directors are hoping to see that number triple.

The club is open Monday through Friday from 2 -6 p.m. during the school year. Club directors hope to keep the facility open during the summer months. Membership is available to all children who live in Marion County and are between the ages of six and 18.

For more information, go to www.bgcs.org/.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly