Local dogs abandoned, left to die in Loris - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local dogs abandoned, left to die in Loris

Dog dumped off of Hardee Road in Loris Dog dumped off of Hardee Road in Loris

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - What would normally be described as a quiet and charming section of Loris is now becoming a haven for people dumping dogs. Now many of those abandoned animals are being left to survive or die on their own.

"It was so sad; I couldn't believe someone would actually do that to a dog," said Marsha Cusick of Loris. Cusick contacted WMBF News early this week to report the dumping issue after stumbling upon an abandoned crate where a dead dog laid inside.

Cusick admits to finding several dogs off of Hardee Road in Loris, not far from her home. Over the years she's adopted several animals but the costs of caring and nurturing the animals has her at her breaking point.

"It's here because there aren't many houses here in the area, so people just realize that there's nobody around to see them when they dump them," she added.

On Wednesday, WMBF News was able to spot one abandoned dead dog along the road. County shelter workers admit they're aware of similar issues and want residents to know dog dumping is illegal.

"We get animals for different reasons, a lot of times we're not required to ask, but we will accept these animals if they bring them to the shelter," explained Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Government.

The shelter accepts animals six days a week, Monday through Saturday. Shelter workers simply ask for those dropping off animals to do so during business hours and not overnight.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

  Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

  Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

  Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

