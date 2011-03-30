Two killed in plane crash originating from Wilmington - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two killed in plane crash originating from Wilmington

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are dead after a plane that took off from the airport in Wilmington crashed into a house in central North Carolina, according to federal authorities.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told the Associated Press both people aboard the small aircraft were killed Wednesday when the plane crashed into a house in High Point. She says the plane was flying from Wilmington to Winston-Salem but was diverted to Greensboro because of bad weather.

Bergen says the plane crashed short of the runway at Piedmont Triad International Airport and hit a house, which witnesses said caught fire.

Jon Rosborough with Wilmington International Airport confirms the plane was not based out of Wilmington and belonged to Jet Logistics out of Raleigh. 

The website, Flight Aware, shows this was the third of four scheduled flights for the aircraft today.  The plane was supposed to land in Winston-Salem just after 5pm.  The last flight was supposed to land in Raleigh.

Neighbors tell The Associated Press that the plane hit the back of the house and its residents then escaped through the front. The FAA still has not identified the victims.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

