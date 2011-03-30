Mayor's daughter has surgery, City rallies to show their support - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mayor's daughter has surgery, City rallies to show their support

Mary Clare holds a heart sign that says "Survivor" in February of 2011 (Source: Mel Pennington) Mary Clare holds a heart sign that says "Survivor" in February of 2011 (Source: Mel Pennington)
Mayor Mel Pennington, his wife Kerri, and their two daughters, Mary Clare and McCanless on July 4 (Source: Mel Pennington) Mayor Mel Pennington, his wife Kerri, and their two daughters, Mary Clare and McCanless on July 4 (Source: Mel Pennington)
Mary Clare grabs Mayor Pennington's finger the day after her surgery (Source: Mel Pennington) Mary Clare grabs Mayor Pennington's finger the day after her surgery (Source: Mel Pennington)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Hartsville has rallied together in support of Mayor Mel Pennington's daughter, Mary Clare, as she goes through heart surgery Wednesday in Charleston.

Three-year-old Mary Clare Pennington was born with heart problems, but that never stopped her from being any other normal three-year-old kid.

Mary Clare's mother, Kerri, describes Mary Clare as "determined, strong, so friendly, so full of life."

March 30 has been designated as "Pinkalicious Day" by members of the community in Hartsville, to show their support for Mary Clare as she underwent heart surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Mayor Pennington alerted everyone via Twitter he would continue to provide updates on Mary Clare throughout the day, by utilizing the hashtag "pinkalicious" in all his tweets.

"UPDATE: Headed to surgery check-in. Mary Clare says she's not scared to get her heart fixed," Mayor Pennington tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Additionally, people have been wearing pink, Mary Clare's favorite color, and stores have displayed pink items to also show their support of their Mayor and his family.

Mayor Pennington told WMBF News Mary Clare is out of surgery and is currently in recovery.

"UPDATE: Mary Clare is in PCICU recovering. Surgery went well. Still on vent. Long road to recovery starts tonight," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

"It is an absolute humbling experience, we began to get tweets and emails last night saying that everyone was going to be doing this in support of us," Mayor Pennington said during a live interview via phone on WMBF News at 6.

A slideshow with pictures of the Pennington family during their journey has also been provided, as well as a Twitter feed including all tweets with the hastag "pinkalicious."

If you have pictures you would like to include in our slideshow, email them to pics@wmbfnews.com.

To follow Mayor Pennington on Twitter, follow @mayorpennington.

