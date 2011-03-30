300 NMB Intermediate School students to graduate from D.A.R.E. program

From North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC - 300 North Myrtle Beach Intermediate School students will graduate from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety's Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program on April 14, at 10:00 a.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

The guest speaker for the event will be Coastal Carolina University Head Football Coach David Bennett.

"This will be our 20th annual D.A.R.E. graduation," said North Myrtle Beach D.A.R.E./Crime Prevention Officer Julie Smith. "These kids have worked hard, and their commitment to resist drugs and violence is strong. The April 14 graduation is their chance to receive some well-earned praise, and it is the community's chance to show them that their commitment to positive behavior is valued and appreciated."

The worldwide D.A.R.E. program was founded in 1983 by former Los Angeles Police Chief Daryl Gates, who believed that the long-term solution to drug abuse is prevention and education.

What started with 10 certified officers has grown to include over 50,000 trained and certified officers who teach the D.A.R.E. program to millions of young people throughout the United States and in 43 other countries.

D.A.R.E.'s primary mission is to provide children with the information and skills they need to avoid negative influences and instead, allow them to focus on their strengths and positive potential.

"Every young person should have the opportunity to grow up equipped with the skills needed to succeed in life," said North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez. "The D.A.R.E. program works to establish positive relationships between students and law enforcement, teachers, parents, and other community leaders."