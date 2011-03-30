34 SVAS cats still available for adoption - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

34 SVAS cats still available for adoption

From Horry County

CONWAY, SC – Upon approval of both parties and their attorneys, the Horry County Animal Care Center is able to adopt out the cats that were recently removed from the Sacred Vision Animal Sanctuary.

At this time there are approximately 34 cats still available for adoption.  Tuesday, April 5, will be the last day the Animal Care Center (ACC) South location (200 River Road behind Socastee High School) will be open for adoptions for the SVAS cats.

On Wednesday, April 6, the remaining cats will be moved to the main Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway where they will be available for adoption.  The ACC South location will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Again, this location will only be open until Tuesday, April 5.

The main Horry County Animal Care Facility in Conway (1923 Industrial Park Road) is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The adoption fees will be $25 per cat and the cost will include spaying/neutering, microchip, Feline RCP vaccine, one year Rabies vaccine, Feline Leukemia testing, deworming, flea treatment, and 30-days free of pet health insurance. All of the cats that will be eligible for adoption have been examined by a license veterinarian and have also received antibiotic therapy. For more information on the cat adopt-a-thon, please the Horry County Animal Care Center at 915-5172.

