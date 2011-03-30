Coastal Carolina University hosts Saturday tours in April

From CCU

CONWAY, SC - Coastal Carolina University will host two special Saturday tours for prospective students and their families on April 9 and April 30 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

These Saturday programs will consist of a campus tour and an admissions presentation. An admissions counselor will be available after the tour, but no additional faculty and staff will be available. Check-in and registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Baxley Hall Welcome Center.

Register to reserve a space on the tours. Space is limited, and the Saturday tours fill up quickly. To register or for more information, call 843-349-2026 or visit www.coastal.edu/admissions/visits.html.