$100,000 ticket sold in Darlington, winner unknown

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Someone is $100,000 richer after purchasing a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in Darlington, and everyone is encouraged to check their tickets.

The ticket for the March 29 drawing matched all five numbers drawn:

13, 16, 20, 23 and 31 Power-Up: 2

Had the ticket holder purchased the Power-Up for an additional $1, the winnings would have been doubled to $200,000.

The ticket was purchased at Corner Connection located at 101 Society Hill Rd. in Darlington.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

For complete information, visit sceducationlottery.com.

