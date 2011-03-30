AAST Robotics Team wins at FIRST regional competition

From Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC - The Academy of Art, Science and Technology's Robotics Team won second place at the FIRST Palmetto Regional Robotics Competition and won the overall award for innovation and control for their mini-bot. The event featured young engineers from high schools throughout South Carolina for three days of competition where student-built robots were judged on accuracy, speed, maneuverability, and design.

The FIRST Robotics competition was held in Charleston on March 24-26th, 2011. The team will advance to compete in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 7-9.

The school's team, also known as Aluminum Assault, is made up of students Randy Dornon, CJ McIlrath, TJ Hastie, Mariah Jackson, Taylor Fary, Jarrod French, and George Lambrinos. The team advisor is Bucky Sellers, a teacher for the school's pre-engineering major.

FIRST is an acronym for (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a not-for-profit organization founded by Dean Kamen to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology. To learn more visit www.usfirst.org/roboticsprograms.