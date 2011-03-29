Final numbers in for Florence County seat candidate

FLORENCE , SC (WMBF) – Today, voters in Florence County headed to the polls to choose the Republican candidate who will run to take Ken Ard's Florence County Council District 2 seat.

The final numbers are in tonight from 100% of the precincts reporting. Roger M. Poston won the spot as the Republican candidate that will run to take Ard's seat. Poston will face Democratic candidate Laverne Bazen on May 17. Here are the final numbers:

Wayne Barefoot- 20

David R. Creel-175

Johnny Godwin-55

Roger M. Poston-667

Dale Strickland-258

