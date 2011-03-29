12 additional hip-hop cloggers in The Carolina Opry and Good Vibrations

From The Carolina Opry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – For one week only the sensational hip-hop clogging group All That will be joined by 12 additional cloggers at The Carolina Opry and Good Vibrations! The extended group of cloggers is in Myrtle Beach this week to participate in the workshop stages of Calvin Gilmore's newest production in the works, Blue Ridge Thunder. In addition to a week of intense training and practice alongside All That, the group will also perform live in nightly shows at Gilmore Auditorium Tuesday through Saturday of this week.

Blue Ridge Thunder tells the incredible story about the dance that migrated from the rolling hillsides of Ireland to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Kentucky. This thrilling and powerful production will capture your heart and mind while taking you through the movement of dance in an exciting, captivating way. This production is currently in workshop stages and is Broadway bound!

In addition to their nightly performances at Gilmore Auditorium, All That has been featured on NBC's America's Got Talent and ABC's Dance Fever. Since that time the group of four has traveled the nation, and the world, showcasing their talent and skills.

Gilmore Entertainment has long been the leader of musical variety show entertainment in the Southeast, with the classic Carolina Opry show and their new hit, Good Vibrations. Gilmore and his Carolina Opry have been featured by USA Today, ABC Nightly News, Southern Living Magazine, Variety, and a host of other newspapers and television shows. It is the only Myrtle Beach show to receive the coveted South Carolina Governor's Cup, as well as being voted South Carolina's Most Outstanding Attraction. Most recently, Gilmore was honored with the 2010 Ashby Ward Pioneer of the Year award. In recent years, Gilmore has performed regularly on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and he is designated as South Carolina's Official Country Music Ambassador.