McColl City Councilman arrested, charged with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced the arrest of a McColl City Councilman accused of assaulting a woman in Marlboro County last April.

Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for SLED, said Edward "Pat" Bradley Odom, Jr., 76, of South Main Street in McColl has been charged with assault and battery in the third degree for allegedly assaulting the woman around April 5, 2010.

The incident happened in her home in Marlboro County.

Timmons said SLED was investigating the incident at the request of the McColl Police Department.

Further information was not provided by authorities at this time.

