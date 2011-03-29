Wanted suspect turns himself in to Conway PD

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting in February has turned himself inunits to authorities with the Conway Police Department Tuesday.

According to WMBF News Reporter Mark Meredith, Ronnie "Eugene" Bellamy was wanted by authorities for attempted murder and found in a home in the 500 block of Palmetto Street in Conway.

Bellamy turned himself in around 3 p.m.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers with the Conway Police Department were dispatched to an area along Duckett Street around 11 p.m. Feb. 19 in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned Bellamy allegedly shot a victim in the leg with a 12-gauge shotgun, causing serious injury.

The home authorities found Bellamy in Tuesday was the same home in which a woman was shot in the face by her ex-boyfriend in early February.

Hipp said the incidents are unrelated.

According to authorities, Bellamy did not live at the home, but knew someone who does live there.

Palmetto Street in Conway had been blocked off as authorities searched for Bellamy.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.