Registration for Murrells Inlet 5K race now open

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Early registration is now open for Murrells Inlet's 5K Race for the Inlet, and will run through May 4.

The race, which can be run, walked or cycled, is suitable for all ages and skill levels. The date of the race is May 21 in Murrells Inlet at 8 a.m.

The course is certified by USA Track and Field, and optional chip timings will be available for both runners and walkers.

Early registration runs through May 4 and is priced at $15 or $20 with timing chip. Each registration guarantees a race shirt.

To register, visit www.murrellsinletsc.com, or active.com. Racers can also visit the Murrells Inlet 2020 office to pick up a form.

For more information, call 843-347-2007.

