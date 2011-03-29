Florence man arrested for attempted murder at night club

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a fight at a night club in Florence County.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Cornelius Farrington Earl Morris, also known as "Coco", of Florence, is facing charges of attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, one count of assault and battery in the third degree and four counts of using a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Nunn said Morris allegedly stabbed, cut or threatened to cut four victims at a local night club located on West Lucas Street in Florence County. According to Nunn, the stabbing occurred as a result of a fight earlier in the club.

Four victims were treated for stab wounds or other injuries connected with the incident at an area hospital and were released.

Further details regarding the incident, such as when the fight occurred or other details, were not immediately released by officials.

