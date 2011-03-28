Victim claims to see same naked man outside three times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman says she saw an unknown man performing sex acts on himself near her backyard Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to an apartment along Tindal Street around 1:30 p.m. The victim told the officers it was about the third time she had seen an unknown black male naked near her backyard.

She said she was outside when she heard a coughing noise near the border of her property, and saw what she described as a tall, skinny black male completely naked and performing a sex act on himself by the porch step of another apartment.

According to the victim, she was unable to see the man's face because she immediately ran inside to use a neighbor's phone to call police. She said the man ran inside one of the back doors of the apartment complex off Blynn Drive.

Officers knocked on the door of the apartment she believed the man ran into and spoke with a male currently wearing an ankle bracelet for an unrelated conviction. The man told officers "I stood at my door, that's all." and was wearing a white tank top with blue shorts the entire time.

According to the report, the man appeared to act nervous. The officer then presented the man's picture identification to the victim, who said she did not see the man's face and could not be sure if they were the same man.

