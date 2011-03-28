Safe Kids Florence to host Operation Medicine Drop

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Operation Medicine drop, presented by Safe Kids Florence, will take place Thursday during the McLeod Industry Health Fair Day.

The program, led by McLeod Health and the Florence County Sheriff's Office, is aimed at providing the public with a safe and secure method for disposing of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

The event will take place during the Health Fair Day at the Florence Civic Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office will dispose of the medications.

For more information, contact Safe Kids Florence at 843-777-5021.

